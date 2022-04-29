Former RNC official: GOP Trump supporters are 'power-hungry cowards' willing to 'debase' themselves

On Friday's edition of The Bulwark's "Not My Party," former Republican official and Jeb Bush staffer Tim Miller took aim at Republican leadership after newly released audio indicating that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) planned to tell Donald Trump to resign in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Miller called GOP leaders "power-hungry cowards" who are willing to "debase" themselves to stay in office.

"A couple prominent politicians unequivocally slandered the former president," said Miller, referring to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and McCarthy. "One called him 'despicable,' and a 'son of a bitch.' He said about January 6th, 'If that’s not impeachable, I don’t know what is.' The second said he would tell Trump that 'he should resign,' and that he’s 'responsible for the attack on the Capitol.'"

"Let’s be clear here, these guys were not just saying that they didn’t like Trump’s mean tweets or whatever. They believed he caused the death of five people, and injuries to dozens of police officers who protect them. They thought he was so dangerous that he had to be removed from office."

And yet, noted Miller, they soon backed off any effort to remove Trump in public, and now openly support him, with McConnell saying he will "absolutely" back Trump if he's the 2024 nominee.

"These cowards continue to slob that despicable son of a bitch’s knob, even though he has no power at all. Trump’s spending his night DJing for cougars at his D-list country club," said Miller. "In short, McConnell and McCarthy have been politically cuckolded by a conman ... But the most relevant part of this is what comes next."

"These two leashed submissives are likely the next Senate Majority Leader and Speaker of the House. So if they win in the midterms, Congress will be run by two guys who’ve been exposed as political puppets for Trump, despite the fact that in private, they wish he were dead."

Watch the episode below:

Kevin McCarthy: Politics' Biggest Fraud? | Not My Party with Tim Miller youtu.be

