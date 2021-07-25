Tim Scott hints at running for president in 2024: 'I want a job when I leave the Senate'

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) hinted on Sunday that he could be the next president of the United States after he leaves the Senate.
During an interview on <em>Fox News Sunday</em>, host Martha MacCallum asked Scott if he had plans to run for president in 2024.
"Here's what I believe," Scott replied. "I believe that the American people would really appreciate politicians not being lifetime public servants. God bless the wonderful option that I've been given and blessing to serve the people of South Carolina."
"But I had a job before I went into the Senate and I want a job when I leave the Senate," he added. "So I believe in term limits for all elected officials. And that's one of the reasons I've committed myself to making this my last term in the Senate."
Scott concluded: "And I'm excited to serve the great people of South Carolina any way they will allow me."
"Let's give votes to all children in this country, but let's give control over those votes to the parents of the children," Vance told a conference on the Future of American Political Economy.
The hosts of Fox & Friends discussed the merits of the idea that the "childless left" should not be able to vote.
"I think it's an interesting idea," host Will Cain said. "I'm into interesting ideas. Let's think about it. Let's talk about it. He's saying childless leaders are making decisions that are short-term in mind, not focused on the long-term future health of this country because they don't have a stake in the game. Parents have a stake in the game, they have children so give parents a bigger say."
Co-host Pete Hegseth pointed out that fellow co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy would get nine votes because she has nine children.
"I don't know about that solution, that seems not feasible," Campos-Duffy said. "But I will say that I agree with the premise of it, that it is absolutely true that people like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], Pete Buttigieg -- you can name the left-wing politicians, people who think that we should legalize marijuana because they don't have kids and they don't really have a stake in what that looks like."
"I agree with him 100% that they don't have a stake in the game," she continued.
"That is looking at it through the lens of the actual solution, which is the family unit," co-host Pete Hegseth agreed. "So many ills that we have in our society stem from that breakdown. I agree with you. [It's] not a feasible policy but what it is in principle is a reflection of the fact that -- what Ronald Reagan said, freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction."
"And if you're Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- our favorite comrade -- and you've said the world is going to end in 12 years, what do you care?" he added. "It's this idea of absolute pessimism that the world's going to end and as a result, we're the problem and don't have kids."
According to Hegseth, a large family is "a reflection of optimism."
"Do you want to pass AOC's America off to America or J.D. Vance's?" Campos-Duffy asked. "American Marxists want to tear down the American family."
Getting right to the point, the CNN analyst called out the former president as a "sore loser" before summing up what Americans who watched Trump on-line saw from the man who used to occupy the Oval Office before being forced out after one term.
"On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered a preview of how he could exploit grievances of millions of supporters who buy his lies about voter fraud to power a possible new presidential run in the future," Collinson wrote before adding, "The one-term, twice-impeached ex-commander-in-chief related prolonged and false stories of election fraud across the country...Trump's appearance was full of the usual bluster, boasting, self-pity and too many falsehoods to count, and was in many ways a sideshow compared to the critical current challenges — including a pandemic that is quickly worsening again because millions of Republican voters will not get vaccinated."
According to the analyst, Trump harping on what is called "The Big Lie" may be putting Republicans in a bind as they look over the horizon at the 2022 midterms.
"Among unanswered questions is whether Trump's campaign of falsehoods and refusal to accept the result in 2020 — which is rife among his base voters — will further alienate the suburban and more moderate voters who were crucial in his defeat last November," he wrote. "The coming months and years will also show whether Republican voters — especially when the next presidential primary race heats up — want to spend the entire campaign going over lies about the last election or will seek new candidates who might share Trump's populist extremism but offer a path to the future."
Collinson went on to state that the Republican leadership is enabling Trump's "grand illusion" by not calling out the ex-president and by attempting to help him whitewash the Jan 6th insurrection that had its genesis in his bogus claims of election fraud.
"Trump's perpetuation of his own election fraud is taking place alongside a broader Republican effort to not just whitewash the behavior of the ex-President and his supporters during the Capitol insurrection on January 6 but to write an alternative history of events to cover up the truth. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has anchored the GOP's bid to win back the House next year on Trump, and Republicans are arguing that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame for what happened, apparently because she did not beef up security at the Capitol (even though the speaker is not in charge of security)" he wrote before warning, "These claims are coinciding with regular releases of footage from the Justice Department and elsewhere of Trump supporters beating up police officers as they forced their way into the citadel of American democracy. But there is no place for evidence inside Trump's parallel reality bubble."
During a CNN segment on Americans who are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a time when cases are exploding due to a new variant, the network's media expert was asked about rival Fox News which has done an about-face and is imploring viewers to get the shots.
Speaking with hosts Christi Paul and Boris Sanchez, CNN host Brian Stelter explained why the conservative media outlet has suddenly "changed its tune" and has been running public service announcements about vaccinations.
"Brian, in recent days it's been really surprising to watch Fox News," Sanchez began. "For months they peddled lies about COVID and in the last few days they changed their tune about the vaccine. What do you think that has to do with? Is it a fear of lawsuits or maybe trying to fix some of the insecurities we saw in financial markets earlier in the week before they rebounded? Why?"
"There has been a lot of speculation about the root causes of this," Stelter replied. "My reporting indicates there was a real concern about the delta variant, especially affecting Republican strongholds. The numbers do not lie, even though some people want them to."
"So, as a result, you saw Fox News for the first time in weeks, actually months, promoting vaccines.gov, urging viewers to go there and get information about shots," he added before warning, "But I want to be clear here. I think there was a slight change in tune. I don't think that this network -- that Fox deserves much credit on this. There are lots of irresponsible segments on the air about COVID and the vaccines. It seems like there has been this concerted effort, even if it was subtle and short-lived, among political leaders and television right-wing leaders in order to change messaging about the shots."