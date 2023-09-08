GOP candidate suggests rivals are planting stories about his relationship status: report

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott on Thursday suggested that rival candidates are planting stories over his unmarried status, NBC News reports.
The report notes that a recent Axios article suggesting donors are concerned about his relationship status.
The South Carolina senator commented on the report during a New Hampshire campaign stop.
“People plant stories that have conversations to distract from our rise in the polls, to distract from our size of our audience,” Scott said. “What we’ve seen is that poll after poll says that the voters don’t care, but it seems like opponents do care and so media coverage that opponents plant — it’s okay. Good news is we just keep fighting the good fight.”
Scott told NBC News in May that he had been dating.
“There’s always time for a great relationship with a wonderful woman, and I thank God that that is happening,” Scott said.