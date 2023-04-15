'Big snooze': Tim Scott's presidential dreams crushed by former GOP campaign adviser

Former Republican party campaign consultant Tara Setmayer laughed off Sen. Tim Scott's announcement this week that he has formed a presidential exploratory committee, saying the South Carolina Republican has a "sub-zero" chance of even being competitive.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show," the former Republican labeled Scott as the "big snooze" who is going nowhere judging by the response the announcement elicited.

Asked by host Capehart about what she thinks of Scott's chances, Setmayer replied, "Listen, Tim Scott, bless his heart, is trying to make a name for himself now, taking advantage of the fact that Republicans every election cycle need a racial pacifier."

"He is their racial security blanket in the race," she continued before adding, "Given all of the context of what's going on racially with Trump and Republicans over the last few years, and even after the 2012 election cycle when Republicans did that autopsy and found they had got to diversify if they want to survive as a party."

"Instead, they went the complete opposite direction but the one constant has been, good old Senator Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate," she added.

Regarding the campaign launch video Scott put out, Setmayer laughed.

"I mean, the 1990s called and they want their campaign video back," she smirked. "There is nothing extraordinary about what Tim Scott is doing. He is a big snooze. He has no chance, none whatsoever. Sub-zero."

Watch below or at the link: