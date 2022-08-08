Tim Scott fundraiser claims Dems want to allow abortions at 52 weeks

Another Republican man is being humiliated publicly after they revealed that they have no idea about the biology of female humans.

For years, Republicans, men, in particular, have been ridiculed for bizarre ideas they have about biology that are not only false but laughably so. Todd Akin, who ran for the U.S. Senate in Missouri, infamously said that women can't get pregnant from rape because if it is a "legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down." That's false.

Over the weekend, Indiana state Rep. John Jacob (R) claimed, "The body inside of the mom's body is not her body. Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom's body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice."

Rush Limbaugh infamously decided to shoot all women who sought an abortion. "You know how to stop abortion? Require that each one occur with a gun," he announced.

Similarly, Rep. Steve Stockman (R-TX) tweeted his idea in 2013, "If babies had guns, they wouldn't be aborted."

Conservative blogger Erick Erickson, who now has his own radio show, told women in 2013 that they should bookmark a website where they can buy clothes hangers to perform their own abortions.

Now Sen. Tim Scot (R-SC) can now be added to the list.

Huffington Post reporter Amanda Terkel reported that Scott thinks women carry a fetus for longer than 52 weeks and that Democrats want abortions up to 52 weeks.

The comment came in a Monday fundraising email saying, "If we don’t take back the Senate, Dems will pack the courts, give DC statehood, grant abortions up to 52 weeks, and Republicans will never win again."

Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, told Terkel, "It is not logical or medically accurate to say that people can be pregnant at 52 weeks ― let alone be seeking an abortion. It is comments like this one that underscore exactly why medical decisions should not be made by politicians."

Read the full report at the Huffington Post.