'Tremendous Trump Fatigue': GOP strategist doubts former president will be Republican nominee​​​

A Republican strategist speaking on MSNBC Friday said that he doesn't think former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 GOP nomination, comparing the former Apprentice star to "Minions 5" and saying, "We've seen the movie" and that there is "tremendous Trump fatigue."

Conservative political consultant Mike Murphy was discussing the GOP's position on abortion and how the issue could possibly divide the party's 2024 contenders and serve as a wedge for Democrats when he casually mentioned that he doesn't believe Trump will be the nominee.

"Whoever the Republican nominee is, and I don't believe it will be Donald Trump, in the general election, the position will be a ban with health exceptions of late-term abortions," Murphy said. "That will be where it lands in the general election."

The host doubled back and said, "I've got to ask you because he said something fairly interesting to all of us, which is that you don't take that battle Trump will be the nominee. Can you explain why you think that is?"

Murphy responded by saying the former president is "Minions 5."



"We've seen the movie. There is tremendous Trump fatigue," the strategist added. He also recalled conversations with others who believe Trump will have a poor showing in the early stages of the 2024 GOP race.

"You heard it here first," Murphy added.

You can watch the segment below or at this link.