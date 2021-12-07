'Toddler takeover': Mitch McConnell unveils new GOP branding

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) trotted out a new catchphrase to signal Republican opposition to child care funding in the "Build Back Better" infrastructure bill.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved $380 billion in funding for early education and care, which the U.S. Senate must now approve, and McConnell called the measure "toddler takeover" and claimed it would actually hurt families more than help.

"The last time Washington Democrats pushed through a huge change that disrupted families' arrangements, it earned President Obama the 'Lie of the Year' award [from Politifact]," McConnell said. "Democrats insisted that if you liked your health care plan, you could keep your health care plan. It turned out that was totally false. Their reckless government takeover threw many families into chaos. This year, many of the same Democrats want to write a sequel. They want to ram through a radical, reckless, multi-trillion-dollar taxing and spending spree between now and Christmas, and a huge part of their bill would complete upend child care and pre-K as they exist for families all across our country."

"If you like your child care, you can keep your child care," he added. "Well, buckle up, parents. What could possibly go wrong? The Democrats have written their toddler takeover in ways that would turn families' finances literally upside down and make already expensive child care even costlier."



