Justice Department calls Trump inauguration booster a liar in latest filing

The latest Justice Department filing in Tom Barrack's case essentially calls the Trump inauguration booster a liar.
Citing the court documents, legal and national security expert Marcy Wheeler explained that during his 2019 interview with investigators he requested the interview and then allegedly lied.
"After Barrack subsequently became aware that he was being investigated by the FBI for his actions at the behest of the UAE, Barrack, through counsel, contacted the government and affirmatively requested an interview," says the Justice Department filing. "After the government consented to the request, the interview was scheduled for June 20, 2019, at the law firm offices of Barrack’s counsel in Washington, D.C. FBI special agents traveled from New York to Washington, D.C. to attend the interview."
They went on to explain that the interview was "entirely voluntary" and he could have ended it at any time. There were 50 pages of notes taken from the FBI agents.
"During the interview, Barrack repeatedly and materially lied about the events and activities that underlie Count One and Count Two of the Indictment, including, but not limited to, making misstatements about whether Al Malik proffered policies or requests to Barrack on behalf of the UAE, whether he was ever asked to download a messaging application or acquire a dedicated telephone to communicate with UAE officials, whether he facilitated communications between President-Elect Donald Trump and UAE officials after the 2016 Presidential Election, and whether he provided any guidance or input in arranging a former U.S. official’s meeting with a senior UAE official. Indictment ¶¶ 91-92, 98-107," the filing also said.
Wheeler noted that the Justice Department is asking if he wasn't trying to hide his work with the UAE then why he would lie to the FBI. "As I described, these alleged lies will make the core 18 USC 951 charges far more durable. Indeed, the government makes precisely that point: if Barrack was not intentionally hiding his ties to the Emirates, then why would he tell blatant lies about it?"
"Although not dispositive to Barrack’s vagueness challenge, if Barrack actually believed that he had done nothing wrong, it is unclear why he allegedly lied to FBI special agents during his voluntary June 20, 2019 interview as set forth in Counts Three through Seven of the Indictment," the court documents say.
She noted that there's also a question about how he learned he was under investigation before being approached by the FBI. There's also a question of whether Barrack thought if he lied for Trump then he would ultimately be pardoned.
