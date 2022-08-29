Trump associate facing trial trying to dismiss potential jurors who have 'strong feelings' about the ex-president
Shutterstock

Tom Barrack, a former fundraiser for Donald Trump, and chief of the Inaugural Committee is asking to dismiss any potential jurors from his case that considered Trump their "least favorite person" or who have "any strong feelings" about 2016 and Trump's administration.

According to the New York Daily News, Barrack doesn't want New York City jurors to serve as part of the federal trial taking place in Brooklyn, New York.

Barrack is headed to court in a few weeks to handle charges he tried to criminally influence the former president's foreign policy decisions while working as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.

"Barrack’s lawyers are trying to get more than 70% of the 409 prospective jurors disqualified for various reasons. Among those prospective jurors are dozens who expressed dislike for Trump," said the report.

One person considered for the jury said they loathed Trump “for embarrassing our country and trying to steal an election,” Barrack's lawyers told the court. Another potential juror called Trump's leadership "self-centered and hatred filled." A different one said Trump lacked "personal integrity and [a] disregard for democracy."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump demands to be declared 'rightful winner' of 2020 election in new attack on FBI

Barrack doesn't want any of those people on the jury, despite Trump not having anything to do with the case.

“It is difficult to imagine a situation that more clearly demonstrates both express and relevant implied bias than jurors who express that President Trump is their least favorite person in the entire world,” wrote Barrack's lawyer, Randall Jackson, in a statement.

Read the full report from the New York Daily News.

Trump News SmartNews