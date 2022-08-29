Trump demands to be declared 'rightful winner' of 2020 election in new attack on FBI

Former President Donald Trump is still launching angry attacks on the FBI -- and on Monday he went so far as to tie the FBI's supposed misbehavior to his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

In a new post on his Truth Social platform, Trump seemingly reacted to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's revelations that the FBI asked his company to watch out for Russian disinformation being spread on his platform, which led to the company limiting the reach of a New York Post story about the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop in the fall of 2020.

"So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, “Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.'"



In fact, the FBI never instructed Facebook to limit the reach of the story -- rather, the decision to do so was made internally by Facebook on suspicions that it was a Russian disinformation operation intended to sway the election.

Based on this false claim about the FBI, Trump then went on to declare that he ought to be declared the actual winner of the 2020 election even though he lost to Biden by more than 7 million votes in the national popular vote and by 74 votes in the electoral college.

"This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country," Trump wrote. "REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!"