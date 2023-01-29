'Black liberals loved him': Newsmax analyst claims 'everybody loved' Trump until 2016 campaign

Newsmax "Insider" Tom Borelli claimed over the weekend that "everybody loved" Donald Trump until he kicked off his 2016 campaign for president.
During a Sunday discussion about classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Borelli argued that the allegations had been overblown.
"The only difference is, you guys mentioned it, orange man bad," he said. "It doesn't matter what the man does."
"Remember, before he was president, everybody loved him. Democrats loved him. Black liberals loved him," Borelli added. "Then he runs for president and orange man bad! That's their go-home message. And really, it's disappointing."
But as early as 2011, Trump had become a right-wing fixture with his “Monday Mornings with Trump” on Fox & Friends.
"'Monday Mornings with Trump' was a franchise that Roger Ailes introduced in 2011, back when the businessman was mostly in the news for his racist smear about Barack Obama’s birthplace," CNN noted in 2020.
