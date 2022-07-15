Tom Brady complains media 'mischaracterized' his relationship with Trump

On Friday, CNN reported that NFL star quarterback Tom Brady is complaining the media has "mischaracterized" his relationship with former President Donald Trump.

"'This was 17 or 18 years ago,' Brady told Variety in a wide-ranging interview about having previously golfed with Trump. 'I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world,'" reported Chloe Melas. "Brady said he has not spoken with Trump 'in a lot of years.'"

"I think [the press] just mischaracterized a lot," said Brady, according to the report. "My personality isn't ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I'm not here to point out anyone else's flaws. There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don't. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don't. I love her to death, but we don't always see eye to eye. I don't see eye to eye with anyone. And I'm not responsible for what other people say. I'm really responsible for what I say."

"So if people want to say things that I said or that I'm about, that's up to them, and I'm not going to respond to all those things all the time either," Brady added.

Brady's acquaintance with Trump has been a frequent subject of controversy among fans. Although at times, Brady has also thrown shade at the former president, mocking his refusal to accept his own election loss at a White House visit in 2021.

Trump has previously claimed that Brady voted for him — but Brady's wife has said this is not true.