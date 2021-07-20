NFL's Tom Brady mocks Trump's election loss during post-Super Bowl visit to White House

CSPAN
Tom Brady mocked Donald Trump during a visit to the White House to celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl.
The seven-time champion visited the White House on Tuesday to celebrate February's 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, and he appeared to take a shot at his former friend with a joke about Republican denial of the ex-president's election loss.
"Not a lot of people think that we could have won," Brady said. "In fact, I think about 40 percent of the people still don't think we won."
Biden, standing nearby, underlined the quarterback's joke.
"I understand that," Biden said.
"You understand that, Mr. President?" Brady added, for good measure.
NEW: Tom Brady at the White House on the Bucs' Super Bowl run: "Not a lot of people think that we could have won.… https://t.co/nViv2SAKfU— Yahoo News (@Yahoo News) 1626796765.0