One-time MAGA supporter Tomi Lahren appears to be abandoning the Trump train
Tomi Lahren speaking with supporters of former State Senator Kelli Ward at a campaign rally at the Pioneer Living History Museum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The hosts of the Sunday show read a tweet from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) proclaiming the GOP dead and calling for a new one to grow from its ashes.

"A lot of Republican voters are feeling that way," said Lahren. "But then we have to consider a whole new mess is probably coming our way if we have a Trump announcement this week. And we're going to talk about that later, but if we're divided now between McConnell and Rick Scott and all the rest of it wait until Donald Trump's name is back in the running officially."

She acknowledged that Trump has been hinting about it for a very long time. Since leaving the White House, Trump has claimed that he can't announce because of campaign finance laws. The laws actually prohibit him from raising money for his super PAC if he announces. In the last fundraising cycle, however, Trump had a difficult time pulling in the money that he once did. At the same time, he also spent a hefty sum to get the money he did pull in.

Bloomberg News reported in October that for every dollar that Trump raised he spent 91 cents to get it.

"I know he's been hinting at it for a long time, but when officially it's there, I know that will impact Georgia," Lahren continued. "It's gonna be whether Democrats hate Donald Trump or Republicans love Donald Trump enough to push Georgia over the line. But there's going to be a lot of issues in the Republican Party and we have two years to sort out and we better start today."

