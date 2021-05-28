GOP's Tommy Tuberville torched for saying he'd 'rather be fishing' than vote on Jan. 6 commission
Image via Tommy Tuberville for Senate.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said he'd rather be home for Memorial Day weekend than vote on legislation establishing a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, and his explanation sparked a firestorm of criticism.

The Alabama Republican said he wanted to enjoy some rest and relaxation instead of debating the bill, which will get a procedural vote Friday after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) agreed to push another vote into early next month.

"We're in the fourth quarter of life," Tuberville told reporters. "You know who were doing this for? You. I'd rather be fishing right now, or golfing."

Tuberville's comments were roundly criticized.