Tommy Tuberville says his holds on military promotions may have contributed to McConnell freezing

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said he may be partially to blame for a possible health condition that caused Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to freeze for 20 seconds while speaking on Wednesday.

Tuberville was asked about McConnell's health by reporters on Thursday. Media watchdog Brennan Murphy flagged the remarks.

"I talked to him last night," Tuberville revealed. "He's good. We all have bad days. He had a bad day."

"I've had a lot of bad days in the last four or five months," he added. "I think it's just maybe fatigue. There's been a lot going on. I mean, we're doing all kind of bills. I probably put a little pressure on him myself with my holds."

Tuberville has come under fire for blocking more than 270 military promotions. He is blocking the nominations because the Department of Defense reimburses employees for some abortion-related travel expenses. McConnell has said he disagrees with Tuberville.

