West Virginia couple charged with hate crime in pair of racist attacks: 'I'm going to shoot you for talking to my wife'

A West Virginia couple have been charged with a hate crime after shooting a paint ball at a Black man and shouting racial slurs.

Troy Pertuset allegedly pulled up to a home in Weston and started shouting racial slurs, according to a criminal complaint, before shooting a paint ball from his vehicle at the victim, who was struck in the chest, reported WBOY-TV.

“[The victim] heard them say ‘Where are you n*****?' " police said. “[Pertuset] pointed the paintball gun at him and shoot him with it."

Police received a call a few minutes later about a dispute at a nearby convenience store, where the 36-year-old Pertuset and his wife Brandy Pertuset, 38, were threatening another Black man with the paint ball gun.

“‘I got a f*cking pistol and I’m going to f*cking shoot you for talking to my wife,'” Troy Pertuset told that man. “‘I’m going to f*cking kill this n*gger.'"

The Pertusets were each arrested on hate crime charges and held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.