Michigan GOPer torches state's embrace of 'deranged narcissist' Trump and his 'delusional lies' in scathing resignation

A longtime Republican insider announced he was quitting the Michigan GOP state committee in a scathing email attacking Donald Trump as a "deranged narcissist."

Tony Daunt, one of the two Republicans serving on the Board of State Canvassers, sent the email announcing his resignation to Judy Rapanos, chairwoman of the 4th Congressional District Republican Committee, three days after a contentious GOP convention nominated Trump loyalists for statewide office, reported The Detroit News.

"Feckless, cowardly party 'leaders' have made the election here in Michigan a test of who is the most cravenly loyal to Donald Trump and re-litigating the results of the 2020 cycle," Daunt wrote in the email obtained by the newspaper.

GOP delegates nominated election conspiracists Kristina Karamo and Matt DePerno to run for secretary of state and attorney general after the former president endorsed them, as did state GOP co-chairwoman Meshawn Maddock.

IN OTHER NEWS: A 'racist Karen' slapped a Little Caesars worker – now she's been slapped with hate crime charges

"Incredibly, rather than distancing themselves from this undisciplined loser, far too many Republican 'leaders' have decided that encouraging his delusional lies — and, even worse — cynically appeasing him despite knowing they are lies, is the easiest path to ensuring their continued hold on power, general election consequences be damned," Daunt wrote in the email.

Trump continues to insist that he lost Michigan in 2020 due to fraud, even after a Republican-led state Senate investigation found no evidence of systemic irregularities and faulted DePerno for pushing "demonstrably false" claims about voting machines.

Daunt has led the Michigan Freedom Fund and served high-level positions under former GOP governor Rick Snyder and the state Republican Party, and his resignation signals a growing divide among Michigan Republicans over Trump's election lies.

"Rather than assembling the courage to do the right thing, at the right time," Daunt wrote, "and guide the activist base towards the truth, they’ve repeatedly backed down and dissembled, hoping that just one more act of cowardice will be what does the trick."

Daunt was nominated by the GOP for a position on the the Board of State Canvassers to replace Aaron Van Langevelde, a Republican who cast the deciding vote to certify Joe Biden's election win.