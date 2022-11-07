'Marked for elimination': Wisconsin man arrested after threatening to kill Gov. Tony Evers
Tony Evers (Nuccio DiNuzzo:AFP)

Another Democratic official has become the target of threats, court documents revealed Monday.

The previously sealed documents from the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Wisconsin revealed that on Nov. 4, 2022, Michael Yaker was arrested for emails and Facebook messages threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection on Tuesday.

According to the court filing, Yaker sent Evers a string of emails calling the governor a "dead man walking" and claiming he was "marked for elimination."

State Capitol Police officer responded, asking Yaker for clarification about his message only to have him double down on the threat to “bash his head against a concrete wall until the concrete turns to dust.” He went on to say that he’d like to have Evers’ “blood on his hands.”

"My Pronouns Are Lakota War Chief I Will Destroy The State of WI Prepare to Die Ahokay Hey," the email said, verbatim.

When the officer reached out to Yaker to ask about the emails sent to the governor's office, "I Speak For The more Than Human World I'd like to See his Blood Drain Down The Gutter I'd Like Have to have shares of his skull in my Medicine Bag Is That Clear enough For You Ted!?!?" The randomly capitalized letters don't appear to spell out anything specific.

Yaker was in Kansas at the time of the threats, according to location tracking on social media. That means that he can be charged with transmitting threats across interstate lines.

According to the report, Yaker has been attacking local officials for over a decade either by threats or outright stalking, all because he was denied a contract to build a shelter in a local park.

Read the full court documents here.

