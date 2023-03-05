Texas GOP censures House member representing Uvalde over gun safety vote

According to a report from the Associated Press, Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) has been censured by the Texas Republican Party over several votes that have angered his Republican colleagues.

In particular, the GOP lawmaker who represents Uvalde which was rocked by a mass shooting that left nineteen children and two adults dead at Robb Elementary School on May 24, was condemned for voting for gun safety bills.

According to the report, Gonzalez "... was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district."

The report went on to add, "The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman’s willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle."

A report from Axios stated, "The resolution highlights several votes Gonzales made as a member of Congress that went against GOP principles, including voting against a rules package proposed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy," adding, "The censure, which requires a three-fifths vote among the 64 members of the State Republican Executive Committee, means Gonzales could face disciplinary action including an end to financial support for his campaign if he runs again in 2024, according to party rules."