Naked man left dead deer on stolen school bus: report
Mugshot

A Pennsylvania man was arrested under bizarre circumstances following a lengthy police chase involving a stolen school bus, according to a report.

Tony Saunders, who police said had no fixed address, is accused of stealing the bus Monday night in Abbottstown. An officer spotted the vehicle Tuesday morning in a grocery store parking lot and tried to pull it over on state Route 15, reported WPMT-TV.

“Not only is it a felony because it’s a vehicle but the new part you add into it now, were there any children inside?" said Carroll Township police chief Thomas Wargo. "Did the male stop to pick up any children? None of that was known at the time."

The driver led police on a pursuit through multiple counties before leaving the roadway and pulling down an embankment in Lower Allen Township, and the bus then drove onto a nearby roadway and turned into a neighborhood, and the suspect then jumped out and fled through a wooded area.

Officers found the suspect, identified as the 24-year-old Saunders, naked on some railroad tracks and took him into custody.

There were no children on the bus, but police instead found the carcass of a dead deer that Saunders said he had placed on board because he intended to use the remains as fertilizer for his garden.

Police said Saunders admitted to stealing the bus after crashing a BMW.

He was charged with fleeing and eluding police, receiving stolen property and reckless driving.

Saunders faces charges in Adams County in connection with another chase after state troopers tried to stop him in the BMW SUV.

