Top NY paper dunks on Trump after they prove he lied

The myth of former President Donald Trump's financial empire continues to be torn down and exposed as tax returns has proven he received a 2016 property tax exemption from the New York City Department of Finance reserved for individuals who have a federally adjusted income of less than $500,000, according to recent reports in the New York Daily News.

In all instances for individuals receiving that exemption, that income was solely based on income claimed on that person's taxes two years before the property tax exemption was given. That means Trump's 2014 federally adjusted income was less than $500,000.

The findings fall in line with what both the New York Times and New York Daily News received in 2016 when an anonymous individual mailed them Trump's 1995 tax records that showed huge losses for the financial and real estate industry icon.

"Our quest into Trump's taxes began in June 2016, when the New York City Department of Finance gave him a property tax exemption of $304 on his Trump Tower condo," the New York Daily News editorial board wrote. "Therefore, our logical conclusion was that 'super rich man' Trump had an adjusted gross income under a half million dollars. He and his aides huffed and puffed and said that the state or city had made a mistake. And he made a show of rejecting future STAR breaks and refunding a few hundred bucks."

All research conducted since then has verified that the tax records were valid and no edits or financial manipulations were made. This is why the 1995 tax records never come up in Trump's speeches or rallies.

Trump's publicly published 1040s show that he claimed negative income of over $30 million in 2015 and 2016, as well as negative income over $12 million in 2017 and nearly $5 million in negative income in 2020.

"The property tax break was correct. Trump lied, like always," the editorial board concluded.