Large tornado hits Arkansas nursing home — leaving dozens of residents trapped inside

A large tornado reportedly struck a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, on Friday night, leaving dozens of residents trapped inside.

Region 8 News reported that two people were killed and five others injured at the Monette Manor nursing home, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

"Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home," the station reported. "Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a 'mass casualty' event."

Chelsea Chandler, a meteorologist for ABC 24 in Memphis, reported on Twitter that doctors and nurses were pleading for help.

"Cell towers down. Power lines down. This is as awful as it gets," Chandler wrote.

MONSTER wedge tornado in Monette, Arkansas earlier this evening www.youtube.com

