Large tornado hits Arkansas nursing home — leaving dozens of residents trapped inside

A large tornado reportedly struck a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas, on Friday night, leaving dozens of residents trapped inside.
Region 8 News reported that two people were killed and five others injured at the Monette Manor nursing home, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.
"Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home," the station reported. "Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a 'mass casualty' event."
Chelsea Chandler, a meteorologist for ABC 24 in Memphis, reported on Twitter that doctors and nurses were pleading for help.
"Cell towers down. Power lines down. This is as awful as it gets," Chandler wrote.
#ARWX 2 fatalities, another 5 seriously injured. At least 20 trapped - #Monette manor nursing home direct hit. All Call issued for responders. Pray for #AR. Pray for Monette. More tornadoes on the ground in Craighead County currently. #Pray Photo from earlier in Monettepic.twitter.com/p072gLPsRv— C T H (@C T H) 1639190640
CONFIRMED: Monette Manor a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas took a direct hit by a very large tornado & collapsed with patients inside. Docs/RNs are pleading for help.https://twitter.com/brianemfinger/status/1469495348712427525\u00a0\u2026— Ellen Bacca (@Ellen Bacca) 1639190296
MULTIPLE INJURIES AND FATALIES REPORTED AT MONETTTE MANOR-CITZENS DO NOT ATEMPT TO GO TO THIS AREA BUT DRS AND NURSES ARE URGED TO HELP - CELL TOWERS DOWN -POWER LINES DOWN. THIS IS AS AWFUL AS IT GETS.https://twitter.com/Region8News/status/1469492193790464006\u00a0\u2026— Chelsea Chandler (@Chelsea Chandler) 1639190027
Looking at the tornado in the Bootheel from Half Moon looking north earlier via the Barron Brothers. #mowxpic.twitter.com/m2S7QZWfUP— Zach Holder (@Zach Holder) 1639189598
MONSTER wedge tornado in Monette, Arkansas earlier this evening www.youtube.com