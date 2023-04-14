Transgender adults face 'egregious' barriers to care under new Missouri rules, advocates warn
Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri weighing bills that target the LGBTQ community. - The Kansas City Star/Kansas City Star/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's foremost LGBTQ advocacy group raised alarm on Friday that adults currently receiving transgender medical care will face "egregious" barriers to continued treatment under new emergency rules in Missouri. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, on Thursday published rules that will apply to all Missourians starting April 27. "Gender-affirming health care will be very challenging to access for transgender adults and transgender youth going forward," said Shira Berkowitz, spokesperson for the Missouri advocacy group PROMO. Bailey had previously only ...