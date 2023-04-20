'Travesty': Former Fox Host says network's greed and disinformation is a danger to democracy

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson unloaded about her former employer on CNN Wednesday, tearing into them for valuing profits and ratings over informing their viewers of the truth.

This comes just after the network agreed to pay out a $787.5 billion settlement to Dominion Voting Systems in a closely watched case about their promotion of election conspiracy theories in 2020.

"When you saw some of those documents that, through discovery, Dominion got, in which what folks were saying on air and what they were saying privately in text messages to each other," said anchor Anderson Cooper. "Did that, the difference between what was being said and what they were actually believing, Tucker Carlson saying he hated Donald Trump and clearly not saying that on air, did that surprise, you? Now look, I think that even Rupert Murdoch said that it was all about making sure that they were in the green and keeping things, you know, making money for them?"

"Look, I think it's a travesty," said Carlson. "Because I think it's actually a threat to American democracy to promote that kind of misinformation. Let me be clear. There is a huge difference between espousing conservative viewpoints and having an intellectual conversation between conservatives and liberals, which I think is very important — there's a huge difference between that and telling lies to the American public, and that's where we have now become in the evolution of Fox News, at least with regard to the 2020 election and January 6th."

"Do you think with this next election — do you think we're going to hear those same lies told again?" Cooper pressed her.

"Oh gosh, depends on who the candidate is, I think, but I have — I have no way of predicting that," said Carlson. "But I would love to be able to reach out to all of those Fox News viewers and hope that somehow we could get them back into the reality of what's really going on, but I think we're so far gone in this fake news era that I'm not necessarily hopeful about that."

Watch the segment below or at this link.