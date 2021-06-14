Father of US Marine jailed in Russia blasts Trump for never even saying his name

Texas resident Joey Reed, whose son Trevor Reed has been held in a Russian prison since 2019, told CNN on Monday that former President Donald Trump did nothing to try to free his son from captivity.

In an interview with CNN's John Berman, Reed dismissed claims by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Trump administration was the toughest administration on Russia ever, and noted that they never tried to free his son, a former U.S. Marine who was sentenced last year to nine years in prison for allegedly drunkenly assaulting a Russian police officer.

"The things that administration didn't do, other than Pompeo occasionally, was speak publicly against the things that the Russian government has done," he said. "As far as our son goes, Trump and Pompeo never said his name."

Reed said his family has had meetings with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, whom they described as receptive to their efforts to bring their son home.

"They have been speaking out for him at the White House press corps and also at the State Department," he said. "And we're extremely happy that they're publicly saying this is wrong and demanding his release, and now they're having discussions which we hope will lead to some resolution to the issue."

Watch the video below.



