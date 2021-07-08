Shocking videos show mass flooding in NYC subway before Tropical Storm Elsa moves through

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to move through the United States Thursday bringing torrential downpours and heavy winds.

Even though the storm has yet to reach New York City, the Big Apple on Thursday was hit by a separate storm that dropped huge amounts of rain in a small period of time, leading to flash flooding, major traffic problems, road rescues, paused airplane takeoff and other problems.

Multiple roads were forced to close in Yonkers in Westchester County and in Hackensack, New Jersey, ABC7 reported Thursday afternoon as commuters were traveling home.



But what made things even worse was the complete flooding of subway stops in some places.

Elsa is expected to hit the area Friday on top of the rain they're already struggling to handle.

