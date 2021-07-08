Shocking videos show mass flooding in NYC subway before Tropical Storm Elsa moves through

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to move through the United States Thursday bringing torrential downpours and heavy winds.
Even though the storm has yet to reach New York City, the Big Apple on Thursday was hit by a separate storm that dropped huge amounts of rain in a small period of time, leading to flash flooding, major traffic problems, road rescues, paused airplane takeoff and other problems.
Multiple roads were forced to close in Yonkers in Westchester County and in Hackensack, New Jersey, ABC7 reported Thursday afternoon as commuters were traveling home.
But what made things even worse was the complete flooding of subway stops in some places.
Elsa is expected to hit the area Friday on top of the rain they're already struggling to handle.
You can see the shocking photos and videos below:
Flooding was spotted both inside, and above, the 157th Street subway station in #WashingtonHeights earlier today as… https://t.co/GGaO5NaQqP— Spectrum News NY1 (@Spectrum News NY1) 1625781171.0
Some subway system ya got there. This is the 157th St. 1 line right now. @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio https://t.co/xyfTAUPPNu— Paullee 🤠 (@Paullee 🤠) 1625776315.0
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: NYPD responding to drivers trapped on flooding Bronx Expressway in New York City #Manhattan l #NY The… https://t.co/e1tb5iFtLY— Intel Point ALERTS (@Intel Point ALERTS) 1625781176.0
More from the Major Deegan Expressway https://t.co/n0ukvQRTgv— NYC Scanner (@NYC Scanner) 1625778058.0
Rain flooding the platform at spring street on the @mta 6 line... #mta #nyc #Elsa https://t.co/9jzqQcMaz0— ISSA KHARI (@ISSA KHARI) 1625779398.0
Now at rush hour, flooding reports and warnings continue from New York City up to White Plains, NY; parts of the Br… https://t.co/09WY05Bise— Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@Breaking Weather by AccuWeather) 1625779369.0