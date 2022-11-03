Jan. 6 rioter questions reporters about Jeffrey Epstein after judge hands him prison sentence

An Ohio man who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to five months in prison, and then asked a question about Jeffrey Epstein to the press as he was leaving the courthouse, NBC News reports.

Troy Faulkner was accused of breaking a Capitol building window while wearing a jacket bearing his business's name and phone number. Faulkner told the court he supported former President Donald Trump because he believed Trump was "combatting human trafficking."

"We were told by the president to go [to the Capitol]," Faulkner told the judge. "I wasn't in my best state of mind. ... I've been remorseful every day."

Faulkner passed by news cameras as he left the courtroom and asked, "How about that Epstein island list?"

"How 'bout that one? Wanna talk about that? Where's the Epstein Island list?" he said.

Watch the video below or at this link.

