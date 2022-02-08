Trump-backing lawmaker accuses Capitol cops of 'illegal' investigation at his office

Capitol police on Tuesday responded to a Republican lawmaker's puzzling tweets about an intelligence investigation in his office.
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) tweeted out some perplexing allegations against the department, whose officers he said secretly entered his office and took photos of “confidential legislative products" and then returned disguised as construction workers two days later, when most lawmakers and their staffers were away for Thanksgiving recess, but found one staffer inside.
BREAKING\n\nThe @CapitolPolice Intelligence Division investigated my office illegally and one of my staffers caught them in the act.\n\nThread— Congressman Troy Nehls (@Congressman Troy Nehls) 1644332739
"They had no authority to photograph my office, let alone investigate myself or members of my staff," Nehls tweeted. "So, why is the Capitol Police Leadership maliciously investigating me in an attempt to destroy me and my character?"
The Texas Republican, who is a former sheriff, speculated that he was targeted over his criticism of House speaker Nancy Pelosi and his involvement in a Republican-led investigation into the Jan. 6 riot and the police shooting of Donald Trump supporter Ashlii Babbitt, but Capitol police later clarified his allegations.
“If a Member’s office is left open and unsecured, without anyone inside the office, USCP officers are directed to document that and secure the office to ensure nobody can wander in and steal or do anything else nefarious," said Capitol police chief Tom Manger.
“The weekend before Thanksgiving, one of our vigilant officers spotted the Congressman’s door was wide open," Manger added. "That Monday, USCP personnel personally followed up with the Congressman’s staff and determined no investigation or further action of any kind was needed.”