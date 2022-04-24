Michigan candidate 'Trucker Randy' says a family is made up of a 'white Mom, white dad and white kids'

According to a report from the Detroit News, a far-right conservative radio host who is running for a seat in the state Senate as a Democrat, recently told listeners that he thinks families should be all white.

Last week "Trucker Randy" Bishop, who previously chaired the Antrim County Republican Party filed to run for a seat representing the 37th state Senate District as a Democrat.

That in turn has led to scrutiny of his radio rants, one of which in particular where he complained about how mixed families in commercials upset him.

As Craig Mauger of the Detroit News wrote, "Bishop, who goes by 'Trucker Randy,' made the comments on his March 31 show, according to a podcast that was still available."

According to the report, Bishop told his followers, "Can't even watch a college basketball tournament without commercials telling me I have to feel guilty because I think a family should be a White mom, a White dad and White kids. They want us to die and go away. And they're going to try to do it through politics this year. Well, we have got to be just as smart."

Bishop also complained about reports of conservative efforts to keep Black Americans from voting, asking his audience, " "Why are we talking so much about voter suppression. ... Black people not being allowed to vote?"

"Why are we allowing such a small percentage of our population to control our society. Because they own the media. Because they own the politicians. Because they own the public schools," he continued before adding, "Have you noticed that every single White guy in a TV commercial now is either stupid, dependent on a woman or a complete rumbling, stumbling, bumbling idiot. Just take note of it. White men, especially middle-aged White men, are complete idiots in these commercials."

Accordingh to Mauger, Bishop has also has challenged the results of the 2020 presidential election, writing, "In June, Bishop helped organize an event in Antrim County, where he and others pushed for a 'forensic audit' of the November 2020 election, which former President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points."

You can read more here -- subscription is required.