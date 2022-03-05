Trucker convoy organizers abruptly announce they won't go to DC today after all

Plans for truckers and other far-right activists to drive vehicles to the Capital Beltway today appear to be indefinitely on hold, with organizers issuing a last-minute invitation for supporters to gather at the Hagerstown Speedway 80 miles outside of Washington DC for an “all day” rally.

The announcement was made by an admin on The People’s Convoy (OFFICIAL) Telegram channel at 9:20 a.m. A flier posed in the comments advertises a “Weekend Rally for Freedom & Accountability” at the Hagerstown Speedway where participants converged last night. The flier indicates the rally will take place “all day” on Saturday, with note, “Stay tuned for more updates.”

The announcement that the convoy participants will remain in Hagerstown for at least another day followed a post in the official channel at 7:14 a.m. written in all caps: “AT THIS TIME THERE IS NO UPDATE. DRIVERS ARE WAKING UP. MEETINGS WILL BE HAPPENING SOON. THERE WILL BE INFORMAITON FORTHCOMING WHEN WE GET I FROM ABOVE. I PROMISE!!!”

Since the launch of the caravan from Adelanto, Calif. on Feb. 23, organizers have been vague about their ultimate plans.

Organizer Brian Brase fed the intrigue, addressing supporters on Friday evening at the speedway.

“Oh, we’re gonna do something,” he said. “What that is has yet to be determined. Please be patient.”

Participants have expressed concern that they could be met with a law enforcement crackdown if they go into Washington, DC, citing the prosecution of hundreds of people who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection.

A pinned tweet by the Metropolitan Police Department at 9:55 p.m. warned: "Members of the public are reminded that DC: CODE §7-2509.07 expressly prohibits anyone from carrying a firearm within 1,000 feet of any First Amendment activity, to include members of the public who have been issued a Concealed Carry Permit in the District of Columbia."

The announcement about the pause in the truckers convoy elicited confusion among followers in the chat for the official Telegram group.

"Could the mods please confirm that truckers aren't going to DC until Sunday?" wrote one user. "That's what I'm most confused about."

Another wrote: "Yes, updates would be nice. A lot of people have donated a lot of money and supplies as we're looking forward to supporting roadside. You're leaving us hanging."