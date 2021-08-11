'Failure': Progressive group ridicules Donald Trump's infrastructure flops as Biden succeeds

What Donald Trump failed to do in four years, Joe Biden accomplished in seven months. That's how the progressive group MeidasTouch sees the success of landmark legislation that will spur job growth, fix decades of problems, deliver high-speed internet to rural America and, hopefully, carry the United States into the next century.
The first press conference was May 15, 2017 when then press secretary Sean Spicer announced infrastructure week's meetings with U.S. Chambers of Commerce.
The "week" happened again the following month, June 5, 2017, when new press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over at the podium. It was still a week when Vice President Mike Pence announced it three days later.
But in August that year, Trump announced that his administration was working daily to accomplish the world-class infrastructure Americans deserve.
The "week" happened again the following year, Feb. 14, 2018. It came again March 29, 2018, when Trump promised he was going to get it going.
The video shows a big red "FAILURE" across the screen as a depressed-looking former president walked from a helicopter.
The bill finally passed the Senate Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
See the video below:
Huge! 150,000 views in the first hour. Keep retweeting and let's keep it going! #BidenDelivers https://t.co/Srkg8D9veb— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1628648085.0