Trump stiffed former bodyguard who paid his $130 McDonald's bill: report

Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an "external security threat," and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn.
UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that "A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital."
MSNBC adds "at least one person has been shot."
LATEST:
Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers "threw their bodies" in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) <a href="https://twitter.com/byaaroncdavis/status/1378037002088628230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
Earlier:
Here's Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News:
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. <a href="https://t.co/LxV0mywRSe">pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe</a></p>
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1378033434082344972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote>
<script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message</p>
I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. <a href="https://t.co/ydQGyCJcof">pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof</a>
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1378031234589278208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote>
<script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">
<p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/KasU6ifrZm">pic.twitter.com/KasU6ifrZm</a></p>
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1378031711766863872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote>
<script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
More reporters:
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Heavy Police activity around the Capitol Hill - People told to remain indoors. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DC</a> <a href="https://t.co/u9fhmZpxA0">pic.twitter.com/u9fhmZpxA0</a></p>— Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) <a href="https://twitter.com/SaqibIslam/status/1378031856797560832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
<p dir="ltr" lang="en">BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to "external security threat".</p>
Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window.
Following...
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/LisaDNews/status/1378032169344499714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote>
<script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front <a href="https://t.co/7hKjPeX3Ah">pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah</a></p>— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) <a href="https://twitter.com/LACaldwellDC/status/1378034301208555526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out <a href="https://t.co/EmidoLP0PT">pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT</a></p>— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) <a href="https://twitter.com/JacquiHeinrich/status/1378032633293201410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
UPDATE:
On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade.
Developing...
<b><i>This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.</i></b>
CONTINUE READING
Show less