Donald Trump hit back at a lawsuit trying to bar him from the Colorado ballot by asking that the case get moved to federal court.

The lawsuit from the Washington-based watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is seeking to keep Trump off the state's ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which state that insurrection bars candidates from seeking election.

It claims Trump's actions on Jan. 6 merit trigger that amendment, but the former president's attorneys filed a notice of removal from state court, reported ABC News.

"There is an urgent public interest in promptly resolving whether Trump is constitutionally eligible to serve as president in advance of the approaching primary election," Trump's attorneys said in the filing.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold's office responded by saying that state courts were "well suited" to take the case.

CREW filed the suit earlier this week on behalf of six Colorado voters who are challenging the former president's eligibility under the post-Civil War constitutional amendment, as several other lawsuits filed around the country have done.