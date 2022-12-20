'It's crazy': Morning Joe explains 'what Trump still can't come to terms with' about the 2020 election

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained the key failure that cost Donald Trump re-election in 2020, and why the former president still can't come to terms with that.

Trump always intended to disregard the results, but the "Morning Joe" host said his campaign was unable to overcome a superior effort by Joe Biden and the Democrats to turn out voters against the former president -- and his inability to accept that loss sent him on a crime spree that nearly ended American democracy.

"One of the reasons Donald Trump had so much trouble accepting the election results -- first of all, he wasn't going to accept them," Scarborough said. "He told Chris Christie in the spring he wasn't going to accept them, he started lying in the spring about a rigged election. That said, I talked to people on Trump's campaign team throughout the election, like you did. They sat down, they showed me the data, they showed me the numbers. They said we're going to pull this many people out, this is how we're going to get re-elected. They pulled that many people out."

The Trump campaign met its turnout benchmarks, but Biden still beat him.

"What Trump still can't come to terms with is the Democrats and the Biden campaign did a better job at bringing out historic numbers," Scarborough said. "It's crazy, and again ... it's the blocking and tackling. It's the getting people out. It's the making history, not with an extraordinary speech, on the top of Mount Olympus, by knocking on doors, making phone calls, driving people to the polls, winning."

Watch the segment below or at this link.

