Trump's 'anti-democratic and potentially criminal' attempt to overturn 2020 election documented in damning CNN report

A lengthy CNN report on Tuesday documented the extent to which former President Donald Trump tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

Reporter Drew Griffin talked with Arizona Republicans who refused to cave to the Trump White House's requests to throw out the results of the election and found that they are deeply disturbed at the anti-democratic currents going through their party.

Clint Hickman, a Republican who served as chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors during the 2020 election, tells CNN that he was stunned when the White House called him to apparently pressure him to overturn the election even after Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had certified the results.

"Obviously, I thought it was going to be something to do about election and operations, and I was not prepared to talk about that," Hickman told CNN. "The governor of Arizona had already certified it. The attorney general of Arizona and the secretary of state had certified it."

Maricopa County Republican supervisor Bill Gates, meanwhile, similarly told Griffin that he received a call from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called him to pressure him to turn over Arizona voters' ballots to the GOP-run state senate.

"One of the objectives was to get their hands on the ballots before the January 6th hearing in the Capitol," he said. "They wanted evidence to support decertifying the election."

Richard Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, put Trump's actions into historical context -- and he said they were unprecedented in American history.

"It was an attempt to undermine the will of the people," he said. "It was profoundly anti-democratic and potentially criminal."

Watch the video below.





