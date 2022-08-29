'God be with you': Pro-Trump Christians flood fundraising site for MAGA-rioting Proud Boys with donations
Members of the Proud Boys march in Manhattan against vaccine mandates in New York City (AFP)

Pro-Trump Christians are sending thousands of dollars in donations to members of the Proud Boys gang who have been indicted for taking part in the January 6th Capitol riots.

The Kansas City Star reports that William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehne, two Kansas City-area Proud Boys who were indicted by federal prosecutors this year for taking part in the deadly riots, have raised nearly $70,000 from donors via the GiveSendGo crowdfunding platform that specializes in fundraising for causes of interest to right-wing evangelicals Christians.

Some messages from donors reviewed by the Kansas City Star show that the donors believe false claims about the 2020 election being "stolen" from former President Donald Trump, and that they believe the Proud Boys were merely exercising their constitutionally protected First Amendment rights when they illegally broke into the Capitol building.

“Keep strong, this is an atrocity what is happening in this once free country taken over by demons who will stop at nothing to gain and keep their ill-gotten power,” wrote one donor. “God be with you and all the other political prisoners being unjustly locked up.”

Of course, federal prosecutors contend that Chrestman and Kuehne were not fighting any kind of "demons," and instead allege that they conspired to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory in an effort to illegally keep former President Donald Trump in power.

As the paper notes, a federal judge earlier this year singled out Chrestman for being "much more — much, much more — than someone who merely cheered on the violence or who entered the Capitol after others cleared the way."

