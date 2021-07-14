Trump's family was 'running for the exits' while he melted down over his election loss: Michael Wolff

On CNN Tuesday, Michael Wolff, author of the new bombshell book "Landslide" on the final days of former President Donald Trump's term, discussed how the former president was on his own, left to brood with his conspiracy theories — even by members of his own family.

"Talk about what was going on in the White House while what we were seeing on our TVs January 6th was playing out," said anchor Anderson Cooper.

"The important thing to remember is that there was nobody in the White House," said Wolff. "From ... November 3rd to January 6th, one of the themes was that everyone that surrounded the president in the West Wing, in the campaign, even his family, were running for the exits. So you had by November 3rd, by Saturday, November 7th, everyone around the president -- 100 percent of the people around the president -- knew he had lost the election."

Cooper expressed surprise that so many of Trump's allies and family members were so clear-eyed about the reality he faced when in the past they had been willing to indulge his fantasies.

"He had taken a step further," Wolff elaborated. "So he was not in the present reality. Everybody knew this. And everybody was trying to create enormous distance between themselves and the president. And this includes his family. So by the time you got to January 6, there was literally — the White House was crickets, nobody there."

