'He’s going to blow himself up': George Conway says Trump is a 'political suicide bomb'
The husband of Trump 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway counseled Republicans to keep their distance from the former president to avoid being within the blast radius when he self-destructs.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes interviewed conservative attorney George Conway about what comes next for the Republican Party following disappointing results in the 2022 midterms.

Hayes said the "actual leverage [Trump] has is that he doesn't care about the Republican Party or the conservative movement and will happily destroy it if it suits him and they all know that and he knows they know that and that is the dynamite strapped to him that no one has been able to defuse."

"That is right, he's like a political suicide bomb," Conway replied.

"That's the way he has always conducted business," Conway said. "He doesn't care, he will take the country down first. It's all about him and that is just the way he operates."

Conway said, "He's going to blow himself up, do you want to be within the blast radius?"

