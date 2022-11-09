The aftermath of the 2022 midterm elections was the topic of conversation on "The View" Wednesday morning. While the so-called "red wave" didn't manifest, the co-hosts said that the biggest loser of the night was Donald Trump.

"Never, ever, ever give up on the American people when it comes to voting," said Whoopi Goldberg. "It might not always go your way, but we will come out and do what we're supposed to do."

Sunny Hostin said that it happened at a time when voter suppression efforts were overwhelming. She talked about a friend of hers from New York who now lives in Texas and had to spend an hour voting from the start of her ballot to the finish.

"She couldn't vote Democratic down the line. She had to find 97 individual Democrats and then print them out on two separate sheets and then go and put them into the machine. It took her one hour," said Hostin.

"I feel good about it. I feel cautiously optimistic because I think we did very nicely considering the predictions from the red wave. What was it? The red wave or the red haze that was coming?" mocked Joy Behar. "I think the Democrats should learn from this because with the heinous condition of the Republican Party at the time moment, we should have had a blue tsunami. I think it's the message. There's no good messaging going on on the Democratic side. Whenever when you had someone saying, it's the economy, stupid. You need somebody like that. It's the democracy, stupid. It's abortion rights, stupid. It's voting rights, stupid, and sell it. Go out there and sell it."

But it was Alyssa Farah Griffin who felt like the biggest loser was her former boss.

"My first thought watching results come in last night was Whoopi Goldberg was more right about the polls than the pollsters were," said Griffin. "Honestly, you can say -- everyone's voting on what issues matter to them. This is honestly -- listen. I'm a Republican. I wanted good Republicans to win, and I wanted bad republicans to lose. I'm not losing sleep that Dr. Oz lost his race last night. I'm just going, to be honest. This is actually the best I've felt about the country because it was much more, like, sort of Taylor Swift would call a lavender haze. This was no red haze or a blue wave. The people voted for what was right for their community and we're going to have a bit of a split government. I don't think that's a bad thing."

The women all chimed in saying that they agreed that it's proof that election denialism and extremism aren't a winning issue for the GOP. They went on to question whether it'll be something Republicans change or if they keep using it.

Watch video below or at this link.



