'Failing' Trump has 'too much baggage' to make a successful presidential run in 2024: election expert

In an interview with the Miami Herald, the political analyst who has predicted the correct results of seven of the last eight presidential elections claimed Donald Trump is unlikely to win re-election in 2024 and that the prospects of his even running look equally dismal.

Speaking with the Herald's Andrés Oppenheimer, Newsweek is reporting that Allan Lichtman, a Distinguished Professor of History at American University, said the ex-president has an overwhelming burden of problems that will make running a successful campaign almost impossible.

In the interview, Lichtman stated Trump has "... $400 million-plus in loans coming due. His brand is failing. His businesses are failing. He has a huge IRS audit. He doesn't hold office anymore. He's lost his Twitter."

He went on to add, "That's a lot of baggage for somebody to run for president."

Lichtman -- whose predictive model showed Trump's startling win in 2016 and loss in 2020 to former Vice President Joe Biden -- said the former president experienced a startling collapse leading up to the 2020 election.

"Never in the history of the United States has the White House party suffered such a sudden and dramatic reversal of fortune in just a few months," he stated before last November's election.

He added that it was questionable that Biden would run for re-election, saying, "There's no precedent in American history for starting the presidency at age 78, either. But, as we know, precedents are made to be broken."

