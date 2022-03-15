National Review writer begs GOP voters to not run Trump again: 'He is hated by a lot of Americans for good cause'

National Review writer Charles Cooke has a simple request for Republican primary voters: Do not nominate former President Donald Trump again.

In his latest piece, Cooke says that he wants to see President Joe Biden defeated in the 2024 presidential election, but he argues that Republicans have so many better options than Trump, who twice has lost the popular vote even though he won an upset electoral college victory in 2016.

Cooke argues that while there could have been a plausible argument for Trump in 2016 and 2020 as a "lesser of two evils" choice, that argument lost its legitimacy after Trump refused to concede defeat in 2020 and incited a riot at the United States Capitol building.

What's more, writes Cooke, Trump seems to be the least likely to be able to beat Biden in 2024.

"Trump is hated by an awful lot of Americans for good cause, and there is absolutely no reason for those Americans to be asked to sweat their vote again next time around," he writes. "The GOP does not lack options. It does not need to return to this well."

Cooke reemphasizes this point even more strongly in his conclusion.

"The man lost," he writes. "He’s a loser. It’s time we picked a winner for a change."

Read the whole column here.

