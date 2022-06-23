Trump will 'go nuclear' to sabotage any 2024 GOP nominee that isn't him: elections expert

Even though President Joe Biden is currently saddled with historically low approval numbers, Real Clear Politics elections analyst Sean Trende believes that he stands a better shot at getting reelected than many people realize.

The reason, Trende writes on Twitter, is that former President Donald Trump seems intent on running in 2024, and that could benefit Biden regardless of whether Trump wins the nomination.

If Trump wins the nomination, then Biden will be up against an opponent who has similarly bad favorability numbers and who could even improve Biden's numbers by taking attention away from the incumbent president by making his trademark outrageous statements.

And if Trump doesn't win the nomination, argues Trende, he will "go nuclear on the GOP nominee" and sabotage their chances of winning in the fall election by discouraging his supporters from voting.

Recent polling out of New Hampshire shows that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has overtaken Trump among GOP voters there for the first time, and other straw polls of conservative conferences have shown a shift in preference to DeSantis.

What's more, longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz argued on Thursday that the January 6th Committee hearings appear to be breaking through somewhat and are making Trump "pay a price" for his role in inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building.

