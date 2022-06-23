Trump is 'paying a price' among voters thanks to J6 Committee hearings: GOP pollster

Republican pollster Frank Luntz on Thursday said that former President Donald Trump is being damaged by the House Select Committee hearings on January 6th, even though many Trump loyalists say they won't even watch.

Speaking on CNN, Luntz pointed to polling showing that Trump's unfavorability among voters has spiked over the course of the hearings as evidence that they're leaving a mark.

"There's now polling out that shows that Donald Trump is actually paying a price for what these hearings are showing," he said. "So it's having an impact even among Republicans."

Luntz did go on to criticize the hearings themselves, however, as he said that the politicians leading them were spending too much time offering their own commentary and not enough time letting their witnesses speak.

Luntz was then asked about a New Hampshire poll showing the state's primary voters for the first time prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, and the pollster argued that it marked a big shift away from the twice-impeached former president.

"The governor is proving that his approach -- and what he's trying to accomplish and what he has accomplished in Florida -- is more significant and Republicans are now saying it's time to move on," said Luntz. "Make no mistake, Donald Trump is the most popular political figure within the Republican Party, but there is now a specific challenger, and Trump can yell and scream and send out his emails... but they're having less and less of an impact with every single month."

