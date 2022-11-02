Trump is eyeing the week after midterms to announce his 2024 campaign: report
The speculation as to whether Donald Trump will make another run for the presidency could soon be over, according to the Associated Press, which reports that he could launch his 2024 campaign as early as next week after the midterm elections.

“I’m like 95% he’s going to run,” said Reince Priebus, Trump’s former White House chief of staff.

“The real question,” he added, “is are other big challengers going to run? If President Trump runs, he will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat.”

People close to Trump say he's eager to get back into the political game and he's eyeing the two-week stretch after the Nov. 8 midterms as a possible time frame for an announcement.

"Trump has dramatically ramped up his spending after facing criticism for failing to financially help his favored candidates while continuing to vacuum up small-dollar donations," the AP reports. "His newly launched MAGA Inc. super PAC has now spent more than $16.4 million on ads in a handful of competitive states, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact, with additional investments expected through Election Day, according to people familiar with the effort, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal operations."

