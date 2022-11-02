Morning Joe reveals disturbing reason 'totalitarian' Trump picks such low-quality GOP candidates
President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses reporters questions at a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House with Polish President Duda. (Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com)

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" debated whether J.D. Vance or Herschel Walker was a worse candidate for U.S. Senate, and host Joe Scarborough said their dismal qualifications had a disturbing historical precedent.

Scarborough mocked Vance as a phony populist who was unable to connect with voters in the state where he grew up and he said Walker was clearly incapacitated and unfit to serve, but he said there was a reason Donald Trump hand-picked them and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in their Republican primary races.

"There's just a historical pattern here, Hannah Arendt, when she's talking about the rise of totalitarianism and documenting rise of fascism, she says that strongmen do -- they replace competency with loyalty," Scarborough said. "So they'll get rid of the senators, get rid of the members of Congress, get rid of the bureaucrats who are competent... and they'll replace them with stooges who are idiots. Look at Dr. Oz -- not qualified. He's a TV doctor that sold magic beans, and from New Jersey, votes in Turkey. Look at J.D. Vance, we talked about J.D. Vance. Look at Herschel Walker, you look at Blake Masters out in Arizona."

"You have people that are unqualified, in every respect, to be a United States senator," Scarborough added, "But, again, replace competence with sheer political hackery and they fit the bill for Donald Trump."

