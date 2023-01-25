'Ranting like a deranged hobo': National Review columnist stunned by Trump's most recent 'deterioration'

National Review columnist Charles C.W. Cooke believes that former President Donald Trump has been more unhinged than usual, and his latest essay examines what he describes as Trump's "deterioration" as observed through his Truth Social posts.

Cooke describes Trump as "ranting like a deranged hobo in a dilapidated public park" and he notes that his Truth Social posts are loaded with esoteric references that only his diehard fans can even begin to understand.

"Throughout his public career, Trump has resembled nothing so much as a drunken talk-radio caller from Queens, and, on Truth Social, readers get the treat of watching him at the zenith of his rhetorical powers," he argues. "One moment he’s proposing that the solution to the Supreme Court leak is to 'arrest the reporter, publisher, editor—you’ll get your answer fast,' or, if that fails, 'put whoever in jail.' The next, he’s describing the prosecution of his business associate, Allen Weisselberg, as 'the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.'"



Cooke says that this is a contrast to Trump's made rants during the 2016 campaign, where he would mostly direct his wild rants at policy concerns, while occasionally letting himself get distracted by a disrespectful Gold Star family or critical former Miss Universe contestant.

"He can do anything," Cooke concludes. "Anything, that is, except focus on the world outside — where the problems that Donald Trump once used to propel himself into the White House remain real and pressing, whether or not he chooses to engage with them."

Despite this, recent polls have shown Trump continues to lead other Republicans by a significant margin among prospective 2024 GOP primary voters.