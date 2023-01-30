'All about him': Trump's 2024 bid trashed by GOP pollster

Longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz on Monday reiterated his belief that former President Donald Trump was blowing his comeback bid to retake the White House in 2024 and he said he's apparently forgotten what made him so successful in 2016.

Appearing on CNN, Luntz panned the former president for having campaign speeches that centered on his own personal grievances rather than the problems facing ordinary Americans.

"The reason in he was successful in 2016 is because he offered to be [the American people's] voice, he offered to take their concerns to Washington," he said. "Now it's just a series of gripes and revenge and it's all about him."

Luntz then said that the GOP needed to decide whether it was focused on the future or on Trump's focus on the false belief that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him.

The pollster then pointed to data showing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis polling ahead of Trump in key early states in the 2024 nomination process, which he said was evidence that Republican primary voters were getting ready to move on from the former president even as he remains the current frontrunner in nationwide polling.

"Trump is already falling significantly," he concluded.

