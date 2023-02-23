'Forever Trump' voters may derail GOP's hopes of moving on: 'Until he’s dead, I would vote for him'
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (Devi Bones / Shutterstock.com)

The Washington Post has published a lengthy profile of the state of the Republican presidential primary and has identified a group of hardcore Trump supporters whom it dubs the "Forever Trump" sect that could potentially derail the party's ability to get a different nominee in 2024.

In interviews with GOP voters across the country, the Post found that many were ready for a different nominee, or were at least open to the prospect of one.

However, there is a group of Trump supporters who could singlehandedly sabotage the party's efforts to win with a non-Trump candidate.

Robert Branch, a county parks commissioner from Arizona, told the Post that "Trump's got my vote" and then demonstrated his devotion by adding, "I don’t care what Trump says or what Trump does."

Wisconsin resident Stephen Hinke, meanwhile, said that there was almost nothing that could stop him from supporting Trump yet again, despite all the baggage he's accumulated over his many years on the political scene.

“Until he’s dead, I would vote for him,” he explained. “Look at the world and tell me he’s not a good leader, especially being hated by 30 percent of the population. Who can overcome that?”

And Debbie Kelly, a state committee member in Arizona, said that she wasn't sure if she could support a non-Trump Republican nominee, while adding that Trump "did a magnificent job when he was in, and then he got robbed, and he should have another chance."

