'Forever Trump' voters may derail GOP's hopes of moving on: 'Until he’s dead, I would vote for him'

Wisconsin resident Stephen Hinke, meanwhile, said that there was almost nothing that could stop him from supporting Trump yet again, despite all the baggage he's accumulated over his many years on the political scene.
“Until he’s dead, I would vote for him,” he explained. “Look at the world and tell me he’s not a good leader, especially being hated by 30 percent of the population. Who can overcome that?”
And Debbie Kelly, a state committee member in Arizona, said that she wasn't sure if she could support a non-Trump Republican nominee, while adding that Trump "did a magnificent job when he was in, and then he got robbed, and he should have another chance."
The U.S. is planning to more than quadruple the number of troops in Taiwan as part of an effort to harden the island against a potential invasion by China, reported the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.
"The U.S. plans to deploy between 100 and 200 troops to the island in the coming months, up from roughly 30 there a year ago, according to U.S. officials. The larger force will expand a training program the Pentagon has taken pains not to publicize as the U.S. works to provide Taipei with the capabilities it needs to defend itself without provoking Beijing," reported Nancy A. Youssef. "The number of American troops, which has included special-operations forces and U.S. Marines, has fluctuated by a handful during the past few years, according to Defense Department data. The planned increase would be the largest deployment of forces in decades by the U.S. on Taiwan, as the two draw closer to counter China’s growing military power."
Ever since Communists established the People's Republic of China, Taiwan has played host to a government-in-exile founded by the Nationalists. China's government considers Taiwan to be inseparable from their country.
The United States has formally recognized the "One China" policy for decades as part of normalizing relations with China, but does not recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan, which Chinese leaders claim to be part of the policy. The U.S. has also assisted Taiwan with its security against the possibility of the Chinese government invading and deposing its leaders by force.
"Beijing has been unnerved by the U.S. and Taiwan’s greater coordination on defense, accusing Washington of undermining previous commitments to maintain unofficial relations with Taipei," noted the report. "When the Wall Street Journal first reported in 2021 on the previously unpublicized training of Taiwan’s forces by a small American military contingent, China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing would take unspecified steps to protect its interests."
A so-called "national divorce" would work out poorly for red states, which a new analysis shows depend heavily on blue states.
MSNBC economic analyst Steve Rattner presented data on "Morning Joe" showing that states won by Donald Trump contribute far less to the federal budget than states won by President Biden, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and some other Republicans said should be separated from one another.
"The Trump states, virtually every single state except for Utah, don't ask me why Utah, got back more from Washington than it paid," Rattner said. "So it would not really work very well to their advantage to leave. In fact, the top states for getting a better deal from Washington are Kentucky, Mississippi and West Virginia."
Higher state-level poverty rates correlate with support for Republican candidates, Rattner said, while Democratic-leaning states tend to have higher income.
"You can see with your eye that the red states tend to be above the national average in poverty," Rattner said, while presenting a chart showing that correlation. "The blue states tend to be below the national average in poverty. Another way to look at it is if -- this is by counties but you get to the same place, on the right, how much of the [gross domestic product] is produced in these places -- red counties, 29 percent, blue counties, 71 percent. They're suffering more economically, and that does lead to the question of, how does that result in more money going to these states?"
Host Joe Scarborough was amazed by Rattner's finding that 71 percent of the GDP came from counties that voted for Biden in the 2020 election.
"This just underlines the fact that it would be devastating for there to be a divide, for those areas that voted for Donald Trump to want a, quote, you know, separation, a divorce from the United States," Scarborough said. "I mean, yeah, what do you think -- well, what other chart -- do you have any other charts we can move along to here?"
Poorer states pay less in federal taxes, Rattner said, and he presented additional charts that showed how much states got back in federal spending -- and those showed Trump states benefited disproportionally from the federal government and would suffer if they were cut off from that funding.
"They'd have huge economic deficits," Rattner said. "They wouldn't have money for their projects, they wouldn't have new bridges, they wouldn't have federal installations in their districts. They wouldn't have food stamps, they wouldn't have Medicaid to help cushion their residents against extreme poverty. It would be a really tough and stupid economic decision. Again, the whole irony of this is you've got Republicans who oppose kind of almost every kind of federal spending, who are the biggest beneficiaries of the federal spending that they oppose."
"Terrible idea for everybody in those red states," Rattner added.
The initial symptoms of FTD may include changes in personality, behavior and language production. For instance, some FTD patients exhibit inappropriate social behavior, impulsivity and loss of empathy. Others struggle to find words and to express themselves. This insidious disease can be especially hard for families and loved ones to deal with. There is no cure for FTD, and there are no effective treatments.
Up to 40% of FTD cases have some family history, which means a genetic cause may run in the family. Since researchers identified the first genetic mutations that cause FTD in 1998, more than a dozen genes have been linked to the disease. These discoveries provide an entry point to determine the mechanisms that underlie the dysfunction of neurons and neural circuits in the brain and to use that knowledge to explore potential approaches to treatment.
I am a researcher who studies the development of FTD and related disorders, including the motor neuron disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, results in progressive muscle weakness and death. Uncovering the similarities in pathology and genetics between FTD and ALS could lead to new ways to treat both diseases.
Bruce Willis’ family announced his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia on Feb. 16, 2023.
Genetic causes of FTD
Genes contain the instructions cells use to make the proteins that carry out functions essential to life. Mutated genes can result in mutated proteins that lose their normal function or become toxic.
How mutated proteins contribute to FTD has been under intense investigation for decades. For instance, one of the key proteins in FTD, called tau, helps stabilize certain structures in neurons and can form clumps in diseased brains. Another key protein, progranulin, regulates cell growth and a part of the cell called the lysosome that breaks down cellular waste products.
Remarkably, the most common genetic mutation in FTD – in a gene called C9orf72 – also causes ALS. In fact, apart from the mutations in genes that encode for tau and progranulin, most genetic mutations that cause FTD also cause ALS. Another protein, TDP-43, forms clumps in the brains of over 95% of ALS cases and almost half of FTD cases. Thus, these disorders share close links in genetics and pathology.
Frontotemporal dementia typically affects people under 60.
Modifier genes
The same genetic mutation can cause FTD in one patient, ALS in another or symptoms of both FTD and ALS at the same time. Remarkably, some people who carry these genetic mutations may have no obvious symptoms for decades.
One reason the same mutation can cause both FTD and ALS is that, in addition to lifestyle and environmental factors, other genes may also influence whether mutated genes lead to disease. Identifying these modifier genes in FTD, ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases could lead to new treatment approaches by boosting the activity of those that protect against disease or suppressing the activity of those that promote disease.
Modifier genes have long been a focus of research in my laboratory at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. When my laboratory was still in San Francisco, we collaborated with neurologist Bruce Miller and generated the first stem cell lines from FTD patients with mutations in progranulin and C9orf72. These stem cells can be turned into neurons for researchers to study in a petri dish. My team also uses fruit flies to identify modifier genes and then test how they influence disease in neurons from patients with FTD or ALS.
Because the brain is an extremely complex organ, it can be very difficult to understand what causes personality and behavioral changes in FTD patients.
Over the years, my team has used mice to study the causes of these changes. For instance, we found that the reduced social interaction we observed in mice engineered to have FTD is linked to two differentdisease proteins in the same part of the brain, suggesting that this symptom may be caused by defects in the same neural circuit. These deficits could be reversed by injecting a molecule called microRNA-124 into the prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that controls social behaviors.
Moreover, with my longtime collaborator neuroscientist Wei-Dong Yao, our labs found that mice with FTD have defects atthe synapses in this part of the brain. Synapses are areas where neurons are in contact with each other and play an important role in transporting information in the nervous system. Recently, he found that lack of empathy in another mouse model of FTD could be reversed by increasing activity in the prefrontal cortex.
Further research to understand the molecular mechanisms and brain circuitry behind FTD offer hope that its devastating symptoms, including behavioral and personality changes, will be treatable in the future.