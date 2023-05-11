'Where do I begin?' GOP senators tick off reasons they can't back Trump in 2024 primary

Former President Donald Trump won't be getting any primary endorsements from Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) this year.

In an interview with CNN's Manu Raju, Young revealed that he won't be backing Trump during the GOP primary in his third presidential campaign.

When Raju asked Young to explain why he wasn't backing Trump this time, the Indiana senator replied, "Where do I begin?"

He then went on to single out Trump's comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as particularly problematic, as the former president would not say whether he wanted Ukraine or Russia to prevail in the conflict during a CNN town hall on Wednesday night.

"I think President Trump's judgment is is wrong in this case," he said. "President Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes."

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), meanwhile, told Raju that he was particularly disturbed by the former president's vow to pardon many of his supporters who broke into the United States Capitol building, violently attacked police officers, chanted for the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence, and sent lawmakers of both parties fleeing for their lives.

"It’s hard for me to have a positive predisposition to them," Tillis said of the rioters.